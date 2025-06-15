Pune Bridge Collapse: 2 Dead, Several Missing as CM Fadnavis Responds to Indrayani Tragedy

A devastating accident occurred in Maval, Pune district, where a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed, claiming the lives of two individuals. Several others were swept away by the river’s current, and a large-scale rescue operation is underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to the site to assist in search and rescue efforts. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the incident and paid tribute to the victims.

Speaking on the incident, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, “It is extremely saddening to hear about the bridge collapse near Indori, close to Talegaon in Pune district. As per initial reports, two people have lost their lives. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand with them in this moment of grief. I am in continuous contact with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and the concerned Tehsildar to monitor the situation closely.”

He added that several people are still missing and that a war-footing search operation is in progress. The NDRF is conducting rescue efforts, and immediate relief operations have been accelerated. So far, six individuals have been successfully rescued. All emergency services are on high alert. A total of 32 people were reported injured, with six of them in critical condition. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for medical care. The Divisional Commissioner has personally proceeded to the incident site.

Bridge Was in Poor Condition, Probe Ordered: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized that local authorities acted quickly, launching immediate relief and rescue operations at the site in Kundmala. He stated that instructions have been issued to ensure all injured individuals receive timely medical treatment. Preliminary information suggests that the collapsed bridge was in a dilapidated state. A thorough investigation has been ordered, and Pawar assured that if any negligence in the bridge's maintenance is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

What Happened?

Kundmala is located between Talegaon Dabhade and Dehu village in the Maval region. This area sees a large influx of visitors, especially during religious observances and rituals by the river. The bridge, known locally as “Sakpaul,” was reportedly very old and narrow—unsuitable for large vehicles, and known to vibrate when crossed.

On the afternoon of the incident, many tourists had gathered on the bridge to observe the river’s flow. Suddenly, the iron-and-concrete structure gave way, collapsing under the weight of the crowd. In a matter of seconds, all those standing on it plunged into the river below. Rescue operations are continuing as authorities work tirelessly to locate the missing and support those affected.