Pune Bridge Collapse: Ajit Pawar Promises Strict Action Against Those Responsible

At least two people died as an old iron bridge over the Indrayani river in Maharashtra's Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon, sweeping several people into the water and triggering a major rescue operation. Thirty-two people have been injured in the incident, with six reported to be in serious condition and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident occurred around 3:30 PM in the Kundmala area of Maval tehsil in Maharashtra, where heavy weekend footfall had been reported due to the monsoon season. According to officials, a large number of tourists had gathered on the bridge when it suddenly gave way, plunging many into the river.

Speaking on the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized that local authorities acted quickly, launching immediate relief and rescue operations at the site in Kundmala. He stated that instructions have been issued to ensure all injured individuals receive timely medical treatment. Preliminary information suggests that the collapsed bridge was in a dilapidated state. A thorough investigation has been ordered, and Pawar assured that if any negligence in the bridge's maintenance is found, strict action will be taken against those responsible. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police confirmed that about 10 to 15 people were feared trapped and that five to six individuals had already been rescued.

Rescue teams from Talegaon Dabhade police station were the first to reach the spot, followed by two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who are currently conducting rescue operations.NCP leader Supriya Sule reacted to the tragic incident, calling it “very unfortunate.” She said, “It is feared that some citizens on the bridge may have been swept away. I pray to God that all these citizens are safe. I have spoken to the District Collector, Pune regarding this incident and he is sending all necessary help.”The rescue operation is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.

