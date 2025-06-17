Pune Bridge Collapse: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Meets Injured Victims at Hospital (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday visited the injured victims of the Kundmala bridge collapse that occurred on Sunday over the Indrayani river in Pune. The incident claimed the lives of four people while around 40 to 45 tourists were swept away by the river. All were rescued successfully. A total of 38 people were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visits Pawana Hospital following the Indrayani River bridge collapse incident.



During his visit, Pawar enquired about the health condition of the injured and interacted with doctors attending to them. He was accompanied by MLA Sunil Shelke and other officials.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said government agencies responded within minutes of the incident. “Multiple departments and local officials acted swiftly to carry out rescue operations. Thanks to the quick efforts of MLA Sunil Shelke, the district collector, CEO, and other teams, we were able to save many lives,” Pawar said.

He added that while most people were rescued safely, it was unfortunate that four lives were lost in the tragedy.