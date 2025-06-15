Pune Bridge Collapse: PM Modi Speaks to CM Fadnavis as Death Toll Rises to 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on an official visit to Cyprus, spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday following the tragic collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani River near Talegaon-Indori in Pune district wherein the death toll has now touched 4. The Prime Minister was briefed on the ongoing rescue and relief operations and assured the state government of all possible support. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon around 2 PM when a portion of the bridge in the Kundamala area gave way, sending multiple vehicles and commuters plunging into the river below.

The Kundamala area, a popular weekend destination located about 30 km from Pune, has experienced heavy rainfall in recent days. However, police officials confirmed there was no rain at the time of the collapse.Local authorities, along with villagers and disaster response teams, launched immediate rescue efforts. Despite their efforts, the death toll has now climbed to four, with several others injured or missing.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister Fadnavis posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident of a bridge collapse over the Indrayani River near Talegaon, Indori in Pune district. As per information received till now, 2 persons have lost their lives. My deepest condolences to their families. We share their grief in this difficult time. We stand with the bereaved families.

"He added that he remains in constant touch with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Commissioner of Police, and Tehsildar.“Some people got swept away, so a search operation is underway on a war footing to find them. NDRF teams are already deployed on-site, and all concerned agencies have been directed to remain on high alert,” he stated.Earlier this month, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi had issued prohibitory orders restricting tourist access to certain water bodies and natural sites due to heightened monsoon risks.The bridge collapse occurred near Kund Mala in Talegaon, a region known for its natural sinkholes, gorges, and unique rock formations — features that draw large numbers of visitors, especially during weekends.



