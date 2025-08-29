Pune Bus Accident: 12 Passengers Injured as Two MSRTC Buses Collide Head-On in Mulshi

Pune MSRTC Bus Accident News: At least 12 people were injured in a head-on collision between two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses on the Pune-Kolad highway near the village of Chachawali in Mulshi taluka on Friday, August 29, 2025. According to reports, one bus was traveling from Shrivardhan to Beed while the other was on the Chinchwad-Khed route.

The driver of the Shrivardhan-Beed bus reportedly lost control when the brakes reportedly failed on a turn. He tried to steer the bus to the roadside near the hill, but it collided head-on with the oncoming Chinchwad-Khed bus. According to the PTI reports, 12 people suffered injuries. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

The injured were brought to Paud Rural Hospital in another state transport bus for treatment. Mulshi taluka officer Vijaykumar Chobe and Paud police inspector Santosh Girigosavi visited the hospital to check on the victims. Pramod Balkavde of the Disaster Management Committee assisted the injured.