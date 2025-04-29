Pune Bus Accident: PMPML Bus Rams Five Vehicles After Brake Failure in Chandani Chowk (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (April 29,2025): A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus lost control due to brake failure and crashed into five vehicles near Chandani Chowk around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The incident took place near Bhusari Colony. The bus, bearing registration number MH 12 KQ 0683, was traveling from Chandani Chowk toward Kothrud depot.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver tried to apply brakes but failed. The bus struck one car, two motorcycles and two autorickshaws that were stationary on the road. Some vehicles were severely damaged. Two motorcyclists and an autorickshaw driver sustained minor injuries. A few bystanders also received small injuries.

Police and emergency teams reached the spot quickly. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. There were no casualties as no passengers were inside the vehicles at the time.

An initial investigation suggests that the brake failure might have caused the accident. The Pune Metropolitan Transport Corporation (PMPML) has ordered an inquiry. Kothrud Police are investigating the matter further.