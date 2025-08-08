Pune Bus Fire: Parked PMPML Bus Gutted in Blaze at Shivajinagar Depot; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) parked at the Narveer Tanaji Wadi depot in Pune caught fire in the early hours of Friday, August 8. After receiving the information, fire brigades from Kasba rushed to the scene and doused the blaze. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze that engulfed the PMPML bus was brought under control by the firefighters within 15 to 20 minutes. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The incident occurred when the bus was parked at the depot in Shivajinagar.

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows firefighters working on the war footing to douse the fire. Meanwhile, PMPML operates buses throughout Pune and the Pimpri-Chinchwad area. According to the operator's official website, there are 17 depots across the Pune district. The fleet is currently operating 490 electric buses on 381 operational routes.