Pune: Bus Looses Control Due to Tyre Burst On Expressway

Shivshahi bus narrowly escaped from major accident after it lost control due to tyre burst. According to police, the bus was en route to Mumbai when one of its tyre burst unexpectedly. This caused the driver to lose control, sending the bus hurtling through three roadside barricades and crossing into the opposite carriageway. This incident took place on Friday on the Pune-Mumbai Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway near Aundhe village in Lonavala.

Following the accident their was an temporary disruption of traffic heading towards Pune, and the road leading to Lonavala was briefly closed as a precaution. Swift action by emergency services contained the incident and prevented escalation. Authorities cite poor vehicle maintenance and potential negligence in traffic regulation enforcement as contributing factors. The accident has ignited debate regarding the safety and reliability of the state-run transport system, with commuters and experts demanding stricter safety checks and timely vehicle maintenance.

Also Read: Pune: Hinjawadi IT Employees Urge for WFH Amid Heavy Rains

Transport officials have pledged a thorough investigation and safety protocol review, assuring the public that preventative measures will be implemented. This accident, though without casualties, exposes critical flaws in the public transport system, serving as a call to action for authorities to ensure passenger safety and restore confidence in state-run transport services through immediate and effective measures.