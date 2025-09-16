Pune Businessman Duped of Rs 4.06 Crore by Group Posing as Army Intelligence Officials

Pune, Maharashtra (September 16, 2025): A businessman in Pune was cheated of Rs 4.06 crore by a group that allegedly posed as officials from the Army’s intelligence wing. Parvati police have registered a case against five people in connection with the fraud.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Sunil Prabhale (31), Sunil Babanrao Prabhale, Bhagyashree Sunil Prabhale, Omkar Sunil Prabhale, and Prashant Rajendra Prabhale, all residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Dhankawadi.

According to the complaint filed by the businessman, he was acquainted with the accused. Police said Shubham Prabhale claimed he was an officer in Army intelligence and told the complainant that he was set to receive Rs 38 crore from the agency. He allegedly said an initial fee had to be paid to release the funds.

The complainant was made to pay Rs 4.06 crore through online transfers and in cash over time. The accused later failed to return the money and the businessman realised he had been cheated. He then approached Parvati police with a complaint.

Police Sub-Inspector Patil is investigating the case.