Pune: Cab Driver, Traffic Cop Get Into Heated Argument Over Roadside Parking Near Railway Station

Pune: A video of a verbal altercation between traffic police and cab driver has surfaced on social media. This incident took place on Busy road of Pune near railway station and has gone viral on internet. According to media reports this fight happened after the minor accident that occurred involving cab and another vehicle after which the cab driver parked his car on roadside.

After seeing car parked on busy road police man arrived and told driver that you are blocking the traffic and disturbing people. Following this he confronted and allegedly abused him, then officer stopped and physically assaulted driver. Cab driver recorded the incident and clip has gone viral.

Online commentators criticize the behavior of police and traffic officers in Maharashtra, alleging corruption, abuse of power, and a lack of courtesy towards citizens, drawing comparisons to Bihar's perceived lawlessness.