Pune: Carpenter Allegedly Uses Morphed Photos to Extort Money from Woman; Complaint Registered

A shocking incident has come to light from the Hinjewadi area of Pune where a carpenter preparing a kitchen trolley allegedly shared morphed indecent photos of a 34-year-old woman. A 34-year-old woman has filed a complaint at Hinjewadi Police Station. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against the accused Hanuman Siak. As per the police, the accused had completed the kitchen trolley at the complainant's house and she had paid the balance amount to the partner of the accused. Enraged by this the accused allegedly created indecent photos of the complainant and shared them on a fake account on social media.

According to the complaint filed at the Hinjewadi police station, the complainant had earlier paid Rs 42,000 to Hanuman and his partner Kailas for the kitchen trolley work. Later partial work was left incomplete by the accused and Kailas agreed to finish that work hence the complainant agreed to transfer the pending RS 6,000 to Kailas. However, the accused insisted that she should transfer the money to his account. When the complainant refused to so the money in his account the accused allegedly created morphed photos of the complainant at placed the photos as Whats App profile pictures on her and her husband's profile with text stating ‘Full-Service Rs 5000 per night’

The accused also created a fake Instagram account in the complainant's name and wrote obscene text stating girl was available for service. The accused allegedly sent the screenshot of the Instagram profile to the complainant's husband and also defamed the complainant by sending the screenshot to members of the society where the complainant resides. The accused allegedly called the complainant's husband at regular intervals and asked him to send money by threatening to share morphed nude photos of his wife.

Hinjewadi police have registered a case and transferred it to Mundhwa police for further investigation.