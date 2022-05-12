Pune: Case filed against Ruby Hall Clinic doctors for Kidney Trafficking

A case has been registered against 15 persons, including Managing Trustee Managing Trustee of the renowned Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, Dr Parvez Grant and legal advisor Manjusha Kulkarni, at the Koregaon Park Police Station under the Fraud and Human Organ Transplantation Act. In March, it was revealed that a woman had a kidney transplant for Rs 15 lakh. In this case, the state health department has suspended the license of the hospital's organ transplant center.

Case has been registered against Managing Trustee Dr. Parvez Grant, Deputy Director Rebecca John, Legal Advisor Manjusha Kulkarni as well as Dr. Abhay Sadre, Dr. Muft Bhati, Dr. Himesh Gandhi, Surekha Joshi along with Amit Salunkhe, Sujata Salunkhe, Sarika Sutar, Anna Salunkhe, Shankar Patil, Sunanda Patil, Ravi Gaik. A case has been registered against Abhijit Madane. Deputy Director of Health Services Board Dr. Sanjog Kadam has filed the complaint.

Patient Amit Salunkhe lured Sarika Sutar, a woman, to a kidney transplant in Ruby Hall for Rs 15 lakh. Taking into account the documents submitted by Salunkhe, the transplant committee allowed the kidney transplant. As he did not get Rs 15 lakh, Sutar lodged a complaint with the police. The nature of the kidney smuggling was later revealed. A woman who sold her kidneys for money has also been charged.