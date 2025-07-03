Pune: Case Registered Against Man for Caste-Based Abuse Over Chat in Hinjawadi

Case has been registered against a the person who allegedly abused the person from scheduled caste background on chats. As per the police reports this incident took place in Pune's Hinjewadi area on Tuesday July 1st in between 1:45 am and 4:45 am. Accused Saurav Ashokkumar Suman a 38-year-old person is the accused who lives in iTrend Homes, Hinjewadi Phase-2, Tal. Mulshi, Dist. Pune. The 37-year-old man filed a complaint in this regard at the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday. As per the information received from police conversation involving Saurav Suman shared on WhatsApp group in which the complainant was also their.

From this group, the suspect used caste-based and obscene abuse with the aim of showing that the complainant belongs to the Scheduled Caste.This act was intended to humiliate the complainant. Similarly, the suspect came to the complainant's room. He also threatened the complainant, saying, "I will look into it." Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Kurade is currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, a tragic incident has come to light where a migrant youth ended his life due to depression. Before taking this extreme step, the youth recorded an emotional video message. In this video, he expressed deep concern for his family and love for his two younger sisters. The video, which he sent to his family before his death, has now gone viral, evoking sorrow and sympathy from many who watched it. The deceased has been identified as Sanjaykumar Vinodkumar Rajput, aged 18, who was working at a construction site in Dehuroad, Kalewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune). It is believed that he took this drastic step due to financial distress and emotional turmoil. Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.