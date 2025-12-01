Pune: CCTV Captures Horrifying Moment MLA’s Vehicle Hits Toddler on Highway

A tragic incident from Pune has surfaced amid the ongoing election momentum in Maharashtra. A car belonging to NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MLA Dnyaneshwar Katke allegedly hit a four-year-old girl, leaving her critically injured, reported the Free Press Journal. The accident reportedly occurred on Sunday afternoon while Katke was travelling from Pune to Shirur for campaigning ahead of the Shirur Municipal Council elections. The incident took place near Borhade Mala on the Pune–Ahmednagar Highway, close to a Hyundai showroom. CCTV footage circulating online shows the exact moment when the black Mercedes SUV struck the child, shocking viewers and raising questions over speeding during campaign travel.

According to NDTV, the child, identified as Shubhra Pandharinath Borhade, was attempting to cross the highway when she suddenly appeared in front of the MLA’s vehicle from behind another car. Despite the driver applying sudden brakes, the vehicle’s momentum made it impossible to avoid hitting her. The impact flung Shubhra several feet away, leaving her severely injured. Witnesses said the MLA and his team immediately rushed to help, placed the unconscious girl in the SUV and transported her to a local hospital. Doctors later declared her condition critical and advised shifting her to Pune for advanced treatment.

MLA Katke was reportedly travelling from Wagholi to Shirur as part of his hectic campaign schedule when the incident occurred. The accident took place during a rush linked to ongoing election activities, and authorities are now working to verify the exact sequence of events. Police are expected to examine road conditions, vehicle speed and CCTV evidence as part of the investigation. Meanwhile, Shubhra remains under close medical supervision in Pune, and further updates regarding her condition are awaited.