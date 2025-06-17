Pune: Century-Old Mahalunge Bridge at Risk of Collapse; No Audit, Heavy Truck Traffic Raises Safety Concerns

After the recent Indrayani river bridge collapse near Talegaon, which resulted in 4 deaths and multiple injuries, concerns have risen about the deteriorating condition of the 90-95 year old stone bridge at Mahalunge on the Talegaon highway. The bridge, now riddled with vegetation and large potholes, poses a safety risk to the thousands of vehicles that cross it daily, prompting urgent calls for its repair. Following the tragic collapse of the bridge at Kundamala in Maval Taluka, residents are calling on the Public Works Department (PWD) to immediately survey the Mahalunge bridge, fearing a similar disaster. Alarmingly, no official seems to have a definite answer on when the last structural audit of the bridge was conducted. In the meantime, hundreds of heavy container trucks many exceeding the bridge’s load capacity—cross it daily, heightening the risk of collapse.

Traffic on this route has surged dramatically due to the development of nearby industrial estates in Chakan, Talegaon, and Ranjangaon. As a result, the bridge now bears the burden of heavy industrial traffic it was never designed to handle. Although the Chakan-Talegaon road was renovated a few years ago under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model, only temporary patchwork was done on the bridge to avoid delaying roadwork. Today, the bridge shows clear signs of distress, with collapsed sections, visible cracks, and unchecked vegetation growth weakening the structure further.

This aging bridge, which spans a local stream, is now over a century old. With traffic volumes and vehicle weights increasing over the years, it is severely overloaded. Yet, despite repeated concerns, no initiative has been taken to construct a new bridge. At the very least, citizens argue, heavy vehicles should be diverted to an alternative route until a long-term solution is implemented.

The bridge’s condition poses a serious safety hazard. Large potholes on both sides, hidden by overgrown trees and bushes, make it difficult for drivers to detect danger in time. The risk of an accident is ever-present. It is high time the authorities, especially the construction and public works departments, take decisive action to ensure public safety and prevent another tragedy.