Pune City Water Supply: The entire Pune city water supply to cut off on Thursday

Pune: Water supply to Parvati Jal Kendra Pumping, Lashkar Jal Kendra Pumping, SNDT / Warje Kendra, new and old Holkar Jal Kendra will be cut off on Thursday, June 2 due to urgent maintenance and repair work related to electrical and pumping. Also, low pressure water supply is expected on Friday, June 3, according to the water supply department of NMC.



These areas will face water cut off

Parvati Jalkendra Bhag (Parvati, Padmavati, Indiranagar Pumping) - All Petha in the city, Dattawadi Premises, Rajendranagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Deccan Premises, Shivaji Nagar Premises, Swargate Premises, Parvati Darshan, Mukund Nagar, Parvati Gaon, Sahakar Nagar, Satara Road Premises, Padmavati, Bibwewadi, Indiranagar Campus, Karve Road to SNDT Campus, Erandwane, Complete Kothrud Campus, Dahanukar Colony, Karvenagar, Law College Road, Mitha Nagar on Seminary Zone, Shivneri Nagar, Bhagyodaya Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Saibaba Nagar, Survey no. 42, 46 (Kondhwa Khurd) etc. premises, Parvati Tanker Filling Center, Padmavati Tanker Filling Center will face water cut off.

Army Water Station Pumping Area: Army Area, Pune Station Premises, Mula Road, Koregaon Park, Tadiwala Road, Racecourse Premises, Wanwadi, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, Mahammadwadi, Kalepadal, Mundhwa, Chandan Nagar, Kharadi, Solapur Road, Gondhale Nagar, Satavwadi, etc.

Chatushringi / SNDT / Warje Water Center Complex - Bhusari Colony, Shastrinnagar, Bavdhan, Bhugaon Road Complex, Sus Road, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Warje Highway Complex, Ramnagar, Karve Road, Erandwana, Kothrud, Deccan Gymkhana Complex, Jayabhavani Nagar, Sutaradkar Colony, Paramahansa Nagar, Karvenagar, Gandhi Bhavan, Mahatma Society, Hingane Home Colony, Happy Colony, Gosavi Vasti, Canol Road, Warje Jakat Naka Premises, Shivaji Nagar, Bhosale Nagar, Ghole Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Hanuman Nagar, Janwadi, Veduwadi, Model Colony, Vadarwadi, Revenue Colony, Police Line, Sangamwadi, Bhandarkar Road etc.

New and Old Holkar Water Station Pumping Area: Mula Road, Khadki, MES, HE Factory, Hariganga Society etc.