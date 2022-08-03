Pune: CM Shinde allows loundspeaker till 12 pm during Ganesh Utsav

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that loudspeakers will be allowed till 12 pm in Pune during Ganesh Utsav. After the day-long tour, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with the workers of Ganesh Mandals at Police Commissionerate late at night. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shinde said, "Ganpati mandals with historical heritage are in Pune, the festival could not be celebrated due to Kovid; but now we have to follow all the rules and celebrate the festival. Mandap fees have been waived, there is no need to go around for permission. We will see that there will be no problems. We will follow the court rules, the police administration and the district administration will help. Permissions have also been given to the Dahihandi Mandal."

Responding to Ajit Pawar's criticism, Chief Minister Shinde said, "Let Ajit Pawar know about cabinet expansion, wet drought. We went to the end of the state. We got all the information. We helped. We went when there was flood. We did not go when the flood receded. The government is sensitive. I Conducting review meeting for two-three days, people wait till night."