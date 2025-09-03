Pune: Cops Arrest Four for Vandalizing Car After Woman Objected to Public Urination

A bizarre incident in Pune has grabbed attention after a group of men vandalized a luxury car following a dispute over public urination. The case unfolded near Mukeshnagar Arch in Wadarwadi when a woman stopped a man from relieving himself on the road. Offended by the objection, the man and his associates smashed a Skoda car parked on the roadside, along with two scooters. Chatushrungi Police quickly intervened and arrested four individuals involved in the crime. The complaint was registered by Mahesh Pawar, a 29-year-old resident of Wadarwadi, who owned the damaged property, reported Maharashtra Times.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 8:30 pm on Monday. Accused Vishal Pawar, 22, was caught urinating on the street when the complainant’s mother questioned his inappropriate behavior. Enraged, Vishal called his friends—Abhishek Mane (24), Ashutosh Late (28), and Shankar Vitkar (40)—and the group collectively attacked Mahesh Pawar’s parked Skoda car. Alongside, they damaged a Honda Activa and a Jupiter scooter belonging to the family. The violent response shocked locals, and police confirmed that the attack was purely out of anger against the woman’s objection, reported Maharashtra Times.

The situation worsened when Mahesh Pawar confronted the accused about the destruction. Reports state that the group verbally abused Mahesh and physically assaulted both him and his brother. They allegedly punched and kicked the victims and even threatened to kill them after their release from jail. During the altercation, a bystander named Ganesh Ekbote attempted to intervene but was struck with a stick by the accused. The complainants also alleged that a gold ring, a chain belonging to Mahesh, and another chain from his brother went missing during the scuffle, as reported by Maharashtra Times.

Police have registered a case and confirmed that all four accused are in custody. Assistant Police Inspector Dadaraje Pawar is currently leading the investigation into the incident. Authorities are also looking into the allegations of theft of jewelry during the fight. Meanwhile, in a separate development, BJP leader Prasad Baliram Hire has been booked in Malegaon for allegedly hurling casteist abuses and brandishing a gun during an altercation. The case was filed at the Cantonment Police Station, adding another layer of controversy to Maharashtra’s law and order discussions this week, reported Maharashtra Times.