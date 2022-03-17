Pune Corona Update: Punekars beat Corona, the city has only three active patients diagnosed with Covid

Many people across the world lost their lives due to Covid-19. In Pune, the first and second waves had reached 9 percent in the death toll. The mortality rate was reported to be less than 7 percent due to the low severity of the infection in the third wave. During the third wave, no coronary heart disease has been reported in Pune city in the last 12 days. The fact that death toll in March 2020 has reached zero. On March 4, only one death case was found in the country after that no death was reported due to corona.

Elderly people over 60 years of age with coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes are more likely to die in both cases. The first wave recorded the highest number of deaths at Sassoon General Hospital. In the second wave, many patients died due to not getting oxygen and ventilator on time. In the first wave, in April 2020, Pune city had the highest mortality rate in the country. On April 17, 2020, Pune had the highest mortality rate of 9.18 percent.

In one week, 400-450 deaths were reported in the city. Many were pushed to the brink of death due to a lack of beds, oxygen, and ventilators. The death toll in the second wave had reached 6 percent. In the third wave of the corona, the city experienced the highest number of corona patients. However, the mortality rate was negligible at 0.03 percent.

As many as 2116 corona tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday. Of these, the corona was diagnosed in 21 patients. While 125 patients were corona negative. Currently, the number of active patients is 341. To date, 9348 corona victims have died in the city.