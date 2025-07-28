Pune: Couple Caught Romancing on Moving Bike on Busy Road; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Pune Couple Viral Video: A video showing a couple engaging in romantic behaviour on a moving bike in Pune has gone viral on social media. The video was reportedly filmed on a road near the Khed Shivapur area in Shindewadi. The video is reportedly from the Shindewadi area near Khed Shivapur. The clip shows the woman sitting backwards on the fuel of the motorcycle with her arms wrapped around the rider. Neither the rider nor the passenger is wearing a helmet. The footage appears to have been filmed by a pillion rider on another bike. Despite being recorded, the couple showed no signs of stopping or changing their behaviour.

The footage has become a topic of heated debate in the city. Some viewers have criticised the couple for public indecency while others have pointed out the dangers of such behaviour. As of now, officials in Pune have not issued an official statement about the current incident. The video continues to circulate on social media and has triggered calls for strict enforcement of traffic laws.

This is not the first time such acts have surfaced. A similar video went viral earlier this year from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. In that case, a couple was seen in the same position on a motorcycle, also without helmets. Following public backlash, the Noida Traffic Police had issued an e-challan of Rs 53,500 under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The action was taken after the bike’s number plate was traced from the footage.