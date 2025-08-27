Pune Couple Dies Following Liver Transplant Surgery; Family Alleges Medical Negligence by Hospital

The Maharashtra health department has issued a notice to Pune’s Sahyadri Hospital after a tragic incident where a woman donor and her husband, the transplant recipient, both died within days of undergoing liver transplant surgeries.

According to officials, Bapu Komkar underwent a liver transplant at the hospital on August 15, with his wife Kamini donating a portion of her liver. Bapu’s condition worsened soon after surgery, and he passed away on August 17. Kamini initially recovered but developed a severe infection on August 21 and died during treatment.

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Nagnath Yempalle confirmed that the hospital has been asked to submit comprehensive details by Monday, including medical records, video documentation, and treatment protocols followed during the transplant.

Family members have alleged medical negligence and demanded a formal inquiry. Responding to the allegations, Sahyadri Hospital expressed condolences and maintained that the procedures were conducted according to established medical guidelines. “Living donor liver transplants are among the most complex surgeries. In this case, the recipient was a high-risk patient with multiple complications. The family and donor were fully counselled about the risks,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital further explained that Bapu suffered cardiogenic shock, while Kamini later developed septic shock and multi-organ failure despite intensive care. The hospital assured full cooperation with the investigation and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and high-quality care.