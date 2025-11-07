Pune Couple Duped of Rs 13.20 Crore on Pretext of Curing Daughter’s Illness; Three Arrested

Pune Fraud News: Police have arrested three from Nashik for allegedly cheating Kothrud couple. Case was registered against five people at Kothrud police station on Thursday November 6, 2025 night for cheating a couple of Rs 13.20 crore on the pretext of curing their daughter's illness. Engineer Deepak Dolas had filed a complaint at Kothrud police station in this case.

Accused identified as Vedika Kunal Pandharpurkar, Kunal Vaijnath Pandharpurkar (Res. Mahatma Society, Kothrud), Deepak Janardan Khadke (Res. Nashik) and two others are suspects involved in the case. complainant Deepak Dolas (age 57) is originally from Pune and was working as an IT engineer in England. He returned to India in 2010 for the treatment of his two daughters.

According to E-Sakal report, Dolas met Deepak Khadke in 2018 through a Bhajani Mandal, who introduced them to a woman named Vedika Pandharpurkar. Gaining the Dolas couple's complete trust, the woman convinced them that their daughters' illness was caused by their wealth and would only be cured if they sold their assets.

Following a woman's advice to sell their assets for their daughters' health, the Dolas couple sold their duplex in England, a farmhouse, and land in Konkan and Saswad, transferring approximately Rs 14 crore to her account. Despite this large sum, the daughters' health did not improve. Instead, the woman allegedly coerced them into selling another house and defrauded them, according to the complaint.