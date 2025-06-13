Pune Crime: 16-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Suspected Love Triangle Dispute

Pune, Maharashtra (June 13, 2025): A 16-year-old boy was killed and his cousin injured in a knife attack near a forested area in Thomas Colony, Dehu Road, early Thursday morning. Police suspect the incident was the result of a love triangle. The accused fled the scene and two teams have been deployed to search for him. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Maurya, a resident of Thomas Colony in Dehu Road. His cousin, Arun Sukhram Maurya, 14, sustained injuries in the attack. The suspect has been identified as Sunny Singh, a native of Siwan in Bihar.

According to police, both Dilip and Sunny were reportedly in a relationship with the same girl from Somatane Phata. A dispute had broken out between them around three months ago over the issue.

On Wednesday night, Dilip called Arun and asked him to meet near the forest area in Thomas Colony. Sunny Singh was also present there. A fight broke out between Dilip and Sunny during which Sunny allegedly attacked Dilip with a knife, targeting his neck. When Arun tried to intervene, Sunny stabbed him in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Arun managed to return to Thomas Colony and informed his friends about the incident. He was later admitted to Dehu Road Cantonment Board Hospital.

Dehu Road Police reached the spot and recovered Dilip’s body. Search operations are underway to trace Sunny Singh. Senior Police Inspector Vikram Bansode is leading the investigation.