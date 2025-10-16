Pune Crime: 20-Year-Old Woman Bludgeoned to Death in Koregaon Mul, Police Launch Manhunt

A shocking murder case has come to light in the limits of Koregaon Mul (Haveli taluka), where a 20-year-old woman was brutally killed by being bludgeoned to death with a stone. The gruesome incident has created panic and outrage across the area. Police have launched a manhunt for the unidentified assailants, and the crime branch is actively investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Poonam Vinod Thakur (20), a resident of Gagan Akanksha Society, Koregaon Mul, originally from Uttar Pradesh. She worked at an Ayurvedic medical store in Uruli Kanchan. According to reports, on Tuesday evening (October 14), around 6:30 pm, Poonam left work as usual. She normally returned home by bus, but that evening, she never reached home. When her brother inquired at the store, he was told she had already left.

During this time, she had her last phone conversation with her cousin, in which she said, “Send Sujit quickly to the Gagan Akanksha Society gate.” Soon after, her phone was switched off. Her family then lodged a missing persons complaint with the police. During the search, police recovered Poonam’s mobile phone, a water bottle, a man’s shoe, and a sandal near Prayagdham Road, close to Gagan Akanksha Society. Growing suspicious, the family intensified the search and eventually discovered her blood-soaked body between two murram soil heaps about 300 feet from the road.

Also Read: EPFO Reform Explained: Government Explains How You Can Withdraw 75% of Your PF Easily

Upon receiving information, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bajgire and a team from Uruli Kanchan Police Station reached the scene. After conducting the panchnama, Poonam was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Investigations by the Uruli Kanchan Police and Crime Branch are underway, with multiple teams tracking leads to trace the culprits.

After the post-mortem, Poonam’s relatives brought her body outside the Uruli Kanchan Police Station and held a protest demanding justice, shouting, “We want justice!” They kept her body inside an ambulance for over an hour as relatives and friends protested, creating tension in the area. Police appealed for calm and assured the public that the accused would be arrested soon and given the strictest punishment.