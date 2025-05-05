Pune Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed Over Instagram Message In Indapur Village, Accused Arrested

Pune, Maharashtra (May 5, 2025): A 25-year-old man was killed in Pune’s Indapur taluka following a dispute over an Instagram message. The incident took place in Anthurne village when a quarrel between the victim and his neighbour escalated into violence. Police said the dispute started when Rajesh Pawar, the accused, sent a message to Akash Choughule containing a photo of Akash’s sister. Akash, along with his mother, went to Rajesh’s house to confront him about the photo. During the confrontation, an argument broke out between the two.

The argument turned violent when Rajesh allegedly dragged Akash outside and hit his head on a stone. He also reportedly attempted to strangle him. Akash suffered severe head injuries and began bleeding heavily.

Read Also | Pune: Tension Erupts in Mulshi’s Paud After Goddess Annapurna Idol Desecrated at Nageshwar Temple; Locals Call for Shutdown, Police Tighten Security

Shantabai Choughule, Akash’s mother, screamed for help. Neighbours assisted her in taking Akash to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. After Shantabai filed a complaint, an FIR was registered. Police arrested Rajesh Pawar, a 21-year-old labourer, on Sunday morning.

Rajesh was remanded in police custody until May 7. He has been charged with murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Read Also | Pune: Youth Urinates on Idol In Temple, Father Verbally Attacks Protestors (Watch Video)