Pune Crime: 26-Year-Old Man Killed with Cement Block After Argument Over Cigarette in Pimpri

Pune, Maharashtra (June 2, 2025): A 26-year-old man was allegedly killed with a cement block after a minor dispute over a cigarette turned violent in Vitthal Nagar area of Pimpri on Sunday, June 1. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Sanjay Thoke, a resident of Vitthal Nagar in Pimpri. His mother, Vandana Sanjay Thoke, 45, filed a complaint at Sant Tukaram Nagar police station.

Police have registered a case against the accused, Vishwas Bhima Shinde, 28, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Pimpri.

Read Also | Maharashtra Monsoon: Farmers Advised to Delay Sowing as IMD Predicts No Rain Until June 10 and Rising Temperatures

According to police, Akshay and Vishwas were sitting together in the Vitthal Nagar area on Sunday morning when an argument broke out between them after one of them asked for a cigarette. The argument escalated and in a fit of rage, Vishwas allegedly picked up a cement block lying nearby and struck Akshay on the head.

Akshay collapsed on the spot due to the assault and died from his injuries. Police rushed to the scene after receiving information and arrested the accused within a few hours.

Police Inspector Gorakh Kumbhar is leading the investigation.