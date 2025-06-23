Pune Crime: 29-Year-Old Woman Ends Life After Being Harassed for Dowry and being Pressured for Sex During Pregnancy

In a deeply disturbing incident from Pune, a 29-year-old highly educated woman allegedly died by suicide due to relentless dowry harassment by her in-laws. The woman, identified as Deepika Pramod Jadhav, ended her life by hanging herself with a dupatta from a ceiling fan at her home on Handewadi Road, Hadapsar. The incident occurred on Friday night. Her father has filed a formal complaint, leading to a case being registered against Deepika’s mother-in-law, Dwarka Jadhav, at Kalepadal Police Station. The charges include abetment of suicide and cruelty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

This incident has created shockwaves across the city, especially as it comes close on the heels of the Vaishnavi Hagawane case, another case involving dowry-related harassment. Deepika, who had an agricultural degree, was employed in a private company, while her husband works as a clerk in a government office. The couple married in 2017 and had a young son. Despite being well-educated and financially stable, Deepika reportedly faced continuous mental and physical abuse from her husband and in-laws, pressuring her for dowry and even suggesting he should remarry for a larger sum.

Earlier, Deepika had lodged a detailed complaint at the Kondhwa Police Station. In the complaint, she accused her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law of domestic abuse. Deepika alleged that while she was pregnant, her husband forced physical intimacy and even assaulted her, kicking her in the stomach, which resulted in a miscarriage. The complaint also revealed that her in-laws constantly taunted her and demanded she agree to another marriage for her husband to secure more dowry. Her sister-in-law was also reportedly involved in the harassment and supported the dowry demands.

Following Deepika’s death, police have filed separate cases at Kalepadal and Kondhwa police stations. The charges include sections related to abetment of suicide and domestic violence. Investigations are ongoing, and statements from family members and neighbors are being recorded. This case once again highlights the grim reality of dowry abuse that continues to plague Indian society despite legal safeguards. Women’s rights activists and local leaders have demanded strict action against the accused and called for stronger awareness and enforcement of anti-dowry laws to prevent such tragedies in the future.