Pune Crime: 3 Women from Same Family Arrested for Selling Ganja

Pune Crime News: Pune police have arrested three women from a family for selling cannabis. The operation was conducted by the airport police. The women were found in possession of nearly two kilograms of cannabis and cash worth Rs 30,000.

The arrested women have been identified as Sonabai Ankush Pawar, 50, Suvarna Ashok Pawar, 25, and Shalan Kantilal Jadhav, 45. All three reside near Laxminagar Temple in Khudewadi, Pune.

Police said the action was based on a tip-off received by Airport Police Station officer Nitin Rathod. Authorities received information that some women were selling cannabis in the Chandanagar area. Police raided the location and recovered cannabis. Investigations revealed that the women were involved in selling the drug.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 1.956 kilograms of cannabis and Rs 30,000 in cash. A case has been registered at the Airport Police Station. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Chetan Bhosale.