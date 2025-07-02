Pune Crime: 65-Year-Old Father Gets Life Sentence for Killing 32-Year-Old Son

A father who killed his son by striking him with an axe on the head has been severely penalized by the court. Additional Sessions Judge A.I. Perampalli sentenced the father to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000. However, the motive behind the son's murder remains unknown.

The father sentenced to life imprisonment has been identified as Dashrath Chimaji Jamdade (65, resident of Malwadi Veer, Purandar Taluka). A complaint regarding the murder of his son, Ganesh (32), was filed by Ganesh's cousin, Yogesh Jamdade, at the Saswad Police Station. Additional Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gehlot represented the government's side. He was assisted in the court proceedings by District Court Paravi Officer Police Inspector Santosh Gholve, Sessions Court Paravi Officer Police Sub-Inspector Vidyadhar Nichit, and Court Paravi Officer Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Jaising Jadhav.

The incident occurred on January 15, 2019, at their residence. The complaint states that Dashrath, for some unknown reason, attacked his son Ganesh with an axe on his head and left ear, leading to his death. The Saswad Police investigated the case and filed a chargesheet in court.