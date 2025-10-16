Pune Crime: 72-Year-Old Man Accused of Indecent Act to 7-Year-Old Girl in Lohegaon

Pune Crime: 72-year-old man has been accused of assaulting a seven-year-old girl living in an area of ​​Lohegaon area. According to the information provided by the complainant, victim used to visit accused place to play with her friend. Meanwhile, after the girl came home, the accused used to watch obscene videos on his mobile. Also, after seeing them, he used to have indecent acts with her.

Last week, the accused's daughter informed the victim's family about the incident and asked them not to send the victim to their house. Afterwards, the victim's mother questioned her and found her to be very scared as she narrated the crime. After that, the family went to the police and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case and the airport police are conducting further investigations.

In this case, a case has been registered against a 72-year-old senior citizen at the Airport Police Station.

In separate incident violent robbery unfolded in Kasarwadi’s Langde Mala area on Sunday night (September 28), when a rickshaw driver was brutally attacked after refusing to hand over money. The incident came to light after the victim, identified as Kundalik Machhindra Patole (37) from Pimple Gurav, filed a police complaint.

According to the Dapodi Police, Patole, who earns his living as an auto-rickshaw driver, was returning home late at night after completing his rides when he was stopped by two men. The accused, identified as Omkar Chandu Kale (25) of Kasarwadi, along with an accomplice, intercepted him and demanded money.