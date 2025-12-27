Pune Crime: Armed Robbers Attack Family Resting in Car on Pune–Solapur Highway, Gold Worth ₹1.75 Lakh Looted

Pune, Daund: A robbery incident took place in the Kurkumbh area of ​​Daund taluka in the early hours of the morning, leaving everyone in shock. The incident occurred on the Pune-Solapur highway. A family was returning to Pune after visiting a temple. They stopped their car on the roadside in the early morning hours to take a short rest. While everyone was asleep in the car, three unknown individuals suddenly attacked them. They threatened them with a gun and then looted gold and silver ornaments worth a staggering 1 lakh 75 thousand rupees.

According to NDTV Marathi reports, three unknown individuals have been booked by Daund police following an incident on the Pune-Solapur highway, where similar crimes have recently increased. Pradeep Sukhdev Dhotre was driving back to Pune with his family after a pilgrimage. Around 3:00 AM, they stopped to rest in Kurkumbh village, where they were attacked. Three assailants broke the driver's side window with an iron rod and assaulted the family. Pradeep Dhotre, his cousin Mayur Kakade, and his aunt Sapna Kakade were all injured.

Also Read: Nashik: Youth Cheated of Rs 10.51 Lakh on Pretext of PWD Clerk Job

The attackers, who were armed with a gun, threatened the family and demanded Sapna Kakade's jewelry. Out of fear, she gave them her mangalsutra, necklace, and gold earrings. The robbers escaped on a motorcycle with approximately ₹1,75,000 worth of valuables. Kurkumbh police were immediately informed and have begun an investigation to catch the criminals. Due to the rise in similar incidents on the Pune-Solapur highway and the possibility of active gangs, police are working to quickly resolve this issue. This event has created fear among residents in the area.