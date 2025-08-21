Pune Crime: Armed Robbers Flee With ₹7.11 Lakh From Bullet Showroom; Security Guard Threatened at Gunpoint

A shocking armed robbery took place at a Bullet motorcycle showroom in Wakadewadi, Shivajinagar, on Tuesday (August 19), where unidentified robbers escaped with ₹7.11 lakh in cash. The incident occurred at the well-known Brahma Motors showroom. According to reports, the robbers threatened the on-duty security guard with a weapon before forcefully opening the cash counter drawer and taking away the money. The stolen amount has been reported as ₹7,11,000, and the culprits managed to flee from the spot after issuing death threats to the guard. Police have now launched a detailed investigation.

The complaint regarding the robbery was lodged by the security guard, Indrasen Jachak, aged 45, a resident of Bavdhan, who was on night duty at the showroom. In his statement, he revealed that the robbers approached him during the early hours of Tuesday and threatened him at gunpoint. Shocked and helpless, he could not resist as they opened the counter drawer and looted the cash. Jachak also alleged that the accused warned him of dire consequences and threatened to kill him if he raised an alarm, after which they escaped.