Pune Crime Branch Busts Prostitution Racket Operating as Ayurvedic Spa; 3 Booked

Pune, Maharashtra (January 8, 2026): The Pune Crime Branch has busted a prostitution racket operating under the cover of an Ayurvedic treatment centre and registered cases against three people, including a minor. The action was taken by the Anti-Human Trafficking and Prostitution Prevention Cell on Tuesday evening, around 4:45 p.m. Police have booked spa operator Vidya Madan Mandale, a resident of Katraj, and Pramod Baban Khatpe, a resident of Ambegaon, under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. A minor working as the spa manager has been taken into custody.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by police constable Imran Khan Nadaf.

According to the reports, police received information that prostitution was being run at the Manali Ayurvedic Treatment Centre in the Anand Nagar area on Sinhagad Road. Officers sent a decoy customer to verify the information, which confirmed illegal activity at the centre.

Following this, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Ashalata Khapre, along with officers Ishwar Andhale, Baban Kedar, Kishor Bhujbal and Vaishali Khedekar, conducted a raid at the premises.

During the raid, police rescued a woman who was allegedly being forced into prostitution. Investigators said the accused lured the victim with promises of money and made her provide sexual services under the pretext of massage treatments. The accused allegedly used the proceeds for their livelihood.

Police seized cash, mobile phones and other materials worth Rs 23,200 during the operation. Further investigation is underway.