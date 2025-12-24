Pune Crime: Brother Opposes Sister’s Relationship, Kills Her Lover After Heated Argument; Police Probe On

Pune: A chilling incident of crime has came to light where brother brutally murdered his sister's lover as he was against their relationship. This incident took place on December 22, 2025, Monday evening in Gurudutt Washing Center area, near Gaymukh Chowk, in the Ambegaon. Deceased identified as Javed Khajamiya Pathan (34), a resident of Narhegaon originally from Mudkhed Road, Khwaja Nagar, Bhokar, Nanded district. Police have registered a case at the Ambegaon police station against Sandeep Rangrao Bhurke (25), the girlfriend's brother, and another accused, based on a complaint filed by the deceased's friend, Rauf Usman Sheikh (35).

According to the police, the deceased Javed Pathan and the woman involved were both residents of Bhokar in Nanded district. Their houses were next to each other, and they had known each other for many years, which led to a romantic relationship. However, this relationship was not acceptable to the woman's brother, Sandeep Bhurke. Meanwhile, on December 11, Javed and his girlfriend left their homes and came to Pune, where they started living together in the Narhe area. Sandeep Bhurke was furious that his sister had eloped with a other religion man. After learning that his sister was in Pune, Sandeep Bhurke came to Pune with an accomplice. He went to where Javed was living and got into an argument with him.

Argument escalated into a fight, and Sandeep attacked Javed with a sharp weapon. Javed collapsed on the spot due to serious injuries to his head and other parts of his body. The accused then fled. Javed was immediately rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors at Sassoon Hospital declared him dead after examination. Following the murder, the accused Sandeep Bhurke and an accomplice fled.

Ambegaon police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for them. Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zhine stated that police teams have been dispatched for apprehension. The brutal murder, motivated by opposition to a love affair, has shaken Pune and reignited concerns about honor killings.