Pune: A shocking case of assault has came to light where an attempt to forcibly take possession of the house of an 80-year-old senior citizen. Victim is the resident of TMV Colony in Gultekdi and this incident took place on Friday, 31st October 2025. Police reportedly assisted in an attempt to seize property from a senior citizen, and the citizen's family members were allegedly detained at the police station. A case has been registered at Swargate police station against builder Devesh Jain, contractor Sanjay Kenjale, Jayesh Phulpgar and JCB driver for attempted unauthorized possession, damage to property and intimidation.

According to the information given by the police, this incident took place in TMV Colony in Gultekdi area near Mukundnagar in Pune. The complainant, an 80-year-old senior citizen, has a two-storey bungalow in this colony. A transaction had been made with the builder Devesh Jain (Res. Market Yard) regarding this land. However, the complainants had asked for a few days' time to vacate the house. They had shown their readiness to vacate the land voluntarily. However, there was constant pressure from the builder to leave the house.

The builder, without taking the permission of the court, sent a JCB to contractor Sanjay Laxman Kenjale (Res. Dandekar Pool). The demolition of the bungalow compound was started with the help of the JCB driver and Jayesh Phulpgar. At this time, it is alleged that while the complainant and his family had gone to the police station for questioning, 15 to 20 people from the builder entered the house and started the demolition work. After this incident, there was a stir in the area. After the case was registered, the builder had taken up the work of rebuilding the demolished compound. Further investigation into this case is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Smita Patil.

A senior police inspector faces two new cases for allegedly seizing land worth crores of rupees in Wagholi. The complainant, Talera, claims the inspector was instrumental in dispossessing Sumandevi Talera of land in Vadgaonsheri and deliberately delayed action on the initial complaint filed at Chandannagar police station, arguing that such delays constitute a crime. This follows a similar incident in Kondhwa, where police involvement in government land encroachment led to suspensions, raising concerns about potential police complicity in land grabs.