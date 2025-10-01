Pune Crime: CCTV Footage Shows Two Men with Weapons Trying to Break Into Kothrud Society (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (October 1, 2025): Two men were caught on CCTV attempting a burglary in a prominent society in Kothrud. The footage shows the suspects carrying weapons as they tried to enter a home. The incident has alarmed residents and raised questions about security in the area. Police rushed to the scene and are examining CCTV footage to trace the suspects. A team has been deployed to apprehend the accused.

Is Kothrud in Pune becoming a hotspot for crime? A new video has emerged from a society in the Kothrud area, showing two accused individuals entering a building with burglary intent, armed with weapons. The footage, captured on CCTV and gone viral on social media pic.twitter.com/Kzt20JBptl — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 1, 2025

Preliminary investigations indicate the attempt was for burglary. According to the reports, police have increased patrolling and urged citizens to stay alert. Residents continue to express concern over safety in the area.

The incident follows a recent wave of violence in the area, including shootings and machete attacks linked to the Nilesh Ghaywal gang. Police have arrested several gang members. Local residents continue to express concern over safety in the area.