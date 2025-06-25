Pune Crime: City Reports Surge in Violent Street Robberies Across Bopodi, Aundh, Yerwada

Pune has witnessed a string of violent street robberies in the Bopodi, Aundh Road, and Yerwada areas, with three incidents reported in the span of just a few days. FIRs have been registered at Chaturshringi, Yerwada, and Khadki police stations. The robbers, mostly unidentified, have been targeting young men walking or driving in public areas. The stolen items include expensive smartphones, gold jewelry, and cash. In each case, the robbers used deception or intimidation to carry out the crimes before fleeing the scene. Police have launched investigations, but no arrests have been made yet.

In one shocking incident on June 17, a man named Tanveer Syed was traveling near Spicer College in Aundh when two unidentified men pretended their vehicle had collided with his car. They stopped him under the pretext of a minor accident, then physically assaulted him and snatched a mobile phone worth Rs 60,000. The robbers then escaped at high speed. A case has been registered at Chaturshringi Police Station, and Assistant Police Inspector Patil is leading the investigation. The incident happened in broad daylight, raising concerns about safety in busy areas.

In another incident on June 23, Omkar Khelge, a resident of Tingrenagar, was speaking to his wife via video call while walking in the Yerwada Commerzone area. At around 9:15 PM, two men on a bike approached him and snatched the phone from his hand before riding away. The Yerwada police registered an FIR based on Khelge’s complaint. The victim is originally from Latur. The crime was committed while the victim was visibly engaged on a call has further heightened public fear regarding such robberies in crowded localities.

A more dangerous robbery occurred on June 24 near the Bopodi Metro Station. Around 12:30 PM, two men riding a bike intercepted a four-wheeler driven by Umesh Patil from Chinchwad. They blocked his path, accused him of dangerous driving, and then physically assaulted him. Brandishing a knife, they created panic and managed to snatch a 1.5-gram gold earring from his ear before fleeing. Patil later registered a complaint at Khadki Police Station. The use of weapons and a broad daylight setting has raised questions about the boldness and planning of the robbers.

Yet another alarming incident took place the same night around 9 PM in the Chandan Nagar area. Arabaz Khan, a resident of Ahilyanagar, stopped his vehicle to relieve himself. A stranger approached and deliberately bumped into him. Pretending to check if Khan was hurt, the thief cleverly slipped his hand into Khan’s pocket and stole Rs 20,500 in cash. Khan filed a case at the Airport Police Station.

The robbers’ ability to blend social deception with theft highlights the evolving tactics used in street crimes. Police continue their search for the culprits in all four cases.