Pune Crime: Doctor Robbed at Knifepoint After Being Lured on Pretext of Medical Examination

Pune: A shocking incident came to light were thieves lured a doctor at knifepoint, robbed him of valuables worth approximately 4.5 lakh rupees, including jewelry and cash in pretext medical examination. This incident occurred near the Honda showroom on the Pune-Satara road.

According to e-sakal news, a 49-year-old doctor from Balajinagar, Dhankawadi, reported to Sahakarnagar police that he was robbed after being lured to a fake patient examination on Wednesday, December 31. The doctor received a call around 9 PM requesting a medical examination. Upon arriving at the Atharva Farihaz building parking lot near the Honda showroom, he was confronted by two thieves lying in wait.

One of the thieves held a knife to the doctor's throat. During the struggle, the doctor sustained minor injuries to his left hand from the knife. The other thief then snatched the doctor's motorcycle, mobile phone, Rs. 30,000 in cash from his bag, and a silver vessel weighing 700 grams and worth approximately one lakh rupees. The silver vessel had been given to him by his wife for repairs, and the doctor was carrying it with him on his way home.

Following the incident, the doctor rushed to the Sahakarnagar police station. Accordingly, the police registered a case against two unknown thieves on Thursday (June 1). The thieves were captured on CCTV cameras in the area, and their search is underway based on the footage, informed Police Sub-Inspector Saddam Fakir.