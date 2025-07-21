Pune Crime: Father Allegedly Strangles Son to Death After Constant Dispute

Pune: A shocking incident has taken place in the limits of Fursungi Police Station where a father allegedly strangled his son to death with a cloth. The deceased has been identified as 39-years-old man Prashant Suresh Jamdade, resident of Valva Vasti, Wadki, Tal. Haveli. The accused father has been identified as Suresh Baburao Jamdade .

According to preliminary information, the deceased Prashant was always drunk and used to argue at home and harass his family. Due to the frequent harassment, the father Suresh Jamdade became angry. On Sunday night around 10 pm, he strangled Prashant with a rubber band in the house and then killed him by hitting his head on the floor.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, Crime PI Khande, PSI Jagtap and their staff of Fursungi Police Station immediately rushed to the spot. A forensic team has also reached the spot to conduct a panchnama.

The police have arrested the accused Suresh Jamdade on the spot and further investigation is being carried out by the Fursungi police. The incident has created a stir in the area.