Pune Crime: Four Including Police Personnel Booked for Alleged Murder of Senior Citizen Over Property Dispute in Hadapsar

An alarming incident has emerged from the Hadapsar police station area, where police have booked police personnel and three others for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man over property disputes. According to the police, it has been alleged that a senior citizen was murdered after he was hospitalized at Shivam Hospital in Loni Kalbhor, pretending to be infected with Corona during the Covid-19 breakdown. According to the order of the court, a case of murder under section 302, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in Hadapsar police station against the son, grandson, police personal and the hospital.

The murdered person has been identified as Narayan Bapu Telore while a case has been filed against Ganesh Vilas Pote (age 37, resident of Manjri Green Annex, Hadapsar), Vilas Narayan Telore (age 57), Akash Vikas Telore (age 28, both resident of Brahmani, Distt. Rahuri, Ahilya Devi Nagar) and Shivam Hospital located in Lonikalbhor.

The victim's younger son Rajendra Narayan Telore (age 45, resident Khalewadi, Brahmani, Ahilya Devi Nagar) has filed a complaint in this regard. The accused Pote is a policeman while Ganesh and Akash are cousins and nephews of the complainant and Vilas is his older brother. According to the police, the complainant owns a consultancy business. He had filed a criminal minor application at the First Class Magistrate Court No.7, Pune.

The complainant currently resides with his daughter in Nashik while his parents were living in their native village at Ahmednagar. The complainant's father Narayan Telore was a senior citizen and was suffering from various ailments. As the complainant was living in Nashik, he could not visit them regularly hence he appointed Sunita Bap Bhagwat-Gujar as a caretaker to take care of him as well as for medical supervision. Also, the complainant was occasionally taking his father to Apollo Hospital in Nashik for a check-up.

On May 10, 2021, Narayan Telore was hospitalised at Apollo Hospital, Nashik for treatment for knee and spine ailments where Dr Anil Jadhav treated him later he was discharged and sent home to Brahmani in Ahmednagar district. The complainant's mother and the wife of the deceased were suffering from asthma and paralysis and were treated by Dr Praveen Tajane Dr. Jitendra Shukla.

The deceased Narayan did not show any symptoms of cold, cough or corona and used to regularly inform Rajendra and his caretaker Sunita if he had to visit the hospital.

The accused Ganesha, Vilas and Akash were bothering the deceased and his wife for property and had disputes on regular occasions. On May 14, 2021, the accused Ganesh Pote visited the deceased's house in Ahmednagar and brought him to Manjari from Ahmednagar without informing the complainant or the caretaker of the deceased. Thereafter, on 26 May 2021, at around 1 am, Pote called the complainant and informed him that Narayan was in Pune and was hospitalised for Corona at Shivam Hospital in Lonikalbhor and said that he died during treatment.

The complainant went into a state of shock upon hearing the news of his father's death. The complainant immediately rushed to Pune to see his father. The complainant noticed stitches on the body of his father and developed suspicion about the cause of his death.

The FIR states that the complainant asked the accused Ganesh Pote about the cause of death and received vague answers and did not allow the complainant to seek information from the hospital. While two to three people took the complainant aside the accused hastily took Narayan’s body for the last rite and did not wait for the relatives of the deceased before the cremation. However, as the complainant grew suspicious of his father's death he demanded an autopsy before the cremation but the accused did not accept his request.

The complainant visited the doctor at Shivam Hospital to inquire about his father's death, however, the doctor refused to give any information and called the accused Ganesh Pote and informed him about the complainant's visit to the hospital.

The accused Pote later allegedly threatened the plaintiff and asked him to stay quiet and not ask about his father's death otherwise, he would remove his kidneys like he removed his fathers and allegedly assaulted the complainant with swords, sticks and body blows, a complaint was registered at the Rahuri police station against the same.

Later the complainant Rajendra Narayan Telore filed a complaint with the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police in this regard. However, no action has been taken to date. The complainant in a written request to Shivam Hospital asked to provide the documents related to his father's ailments and death. However, the hospital refused to provide any details.

The Loni Kalbhor police also failed to investigate the case. Later, the complainant filed an application in the court and the court took cognizance of this application and ordered the police to register a case. Accordingly, a murder case has been registered in Hadapsar police station against the accused and further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Inspector Nanasaheb Jadhav.