Pune Crime: Gang Vandalizes Vehicles, Creates Panic in Lashkar and Aundh Areas

Amid Ganeshotsav, their is threat atmosphere among the citizens were a gang vandalized vehicles and created panic in Lashkar and Aundh areas. Two separate cases were registered by the police in this case. Incident of vandalizing vehicles in the lane in front of Poona College in Lashkar area took place on the night of August 30. A case was registered against Rudra Shinde, Prathamesh, Yash Kharare (Res. Harkanagar, Bhavani Peth) in this case. A woman has filed a complaint in this regard at the Lashkar police station. The complainant woman lives in Lashkar area.

According to the information given by the police and reported by Loksatta.com , on Saturday (August 30) at around 9:30 pm, they came to the lane near Poona College. The accused fled after vandalizing vehicles in the Chitragupta Apartment area. The incident of a gang vandalizing two-wheelers and cars in Aundh area took place on Monday (September 1) midnight. A person has filed a complaint in this regard at Chatushrungi police station. A motor vehicle parked on Teresa Road in Oindh area, as well as two-wheelers, were vandalized with wooden sticks at midnight. The gang dispersed after vandalizing.

Also Read: Pune Ganeshotsav 2025: Historical and Mythological Scenes Mesmerize Devotees in City Peths

Police Sub-Inspector Chavan is investigating. Panic has been created due to the incidents of vandalism during Ganeshotsav. Incidents of vehicle vandalism have increased in the city area since the year. A month ago, incidents of vandalism had taken place in Dhankawadi, Manjulabai Chawl in Bhavani Peth, and Yerawada area. In the last one and a half years, more than 150 incidents of vehicle vandalism and arson have taken place in the city area.