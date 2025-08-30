Pune Crime: Girl Robbed and Sexually Assaulted by Social Media Friend, Case Registered

A shocking case of crime has came to light from Pune, where a case has been registered against a man for allegedly assaulting women online after meeting her on social media. Accused identified as Saurabh Vilas Dhotre is a 25-year-old resident of Vadarwadi, Deep Bangla chowk.

Complaint is filed by 21-year-old victim in Faraskhana police station stated that accused and victim met on Instagram and then he invited the young woman to meet him and took her to a lodge. He asked complainant to remove two and a half tola gold chain around her neck and give it to him. Afterwards at the time of return he sexually assaulter her aginst her will.

Later on victim became pregnant and he forced her to have an abortion. When the accused did not return her gold chain, he stopped talking to her and stopped meeting her. However, he created a fake account on Instagram and threatened to make the photos viral on it. According to police this incident took place in May 2024. Then, he went to the victim's father's shop and demanded Rs 70,000. He also threatened to make the photos viral if she did not pay. Tired of the accused's harassment, the victim rushed to the police.

The Faraskhana police are conducting further investigations.