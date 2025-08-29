Pune Crime: Lover Disguised as Delivery Boy Tries to Shoot Girl After She Refuses to Talk, Accused Absconding

Pune experienced shocking case of crime in Baner area where a man allegedly tried shot his girlfriend on Friday morning. Fortunately girl survived the attack as it did not fire. Case has been registered against the accused who fled from the scene.

According to E-Sakal, On Friday around 10 am girl left for the company when, man came in disguise of delivery boy and stopped girl and was trying to convince her to have a romantic relationship. When she refused to have one, he removed pistol and tried to shot her. However gun didn't fire and she was safe. After which she screamed for help and the company employees and security guards rushed there. The accused fled on a two-wheeler.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 4, Somay Mundhe, along with the police, visited the spot. The accused works in a private company. Earlier, a case of attempt to murder was registered against him at a police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The office of the company concerned is in an old building and there are no CCTV cameras there. The accused is being searched.