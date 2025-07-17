Pune Crime: Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Disabled Minor Niece

A man has been accused of of sexually assaulting a disabled minor girl in Pune. The Chandannagar Police have registered a case and begun a thorough investigation into the allegations. According to preliminary information from the Chandannagar police, the victim, who is physically challenged, had been staying at her aunt and uncle’s residence due to family circumstances. The accused reportedly took advantage of her vulnerability when she was alone at home. He allegedly showed her pornographic video and started sexually assaulting her in a perverted manner.

He tried to mislead her by saying, "This has to be done after marriage" and "I do this with your aunt at night" and started physically abusing her. The assaults are believed to have continued for nearly two months. During this period, the accused allegedly threatened the girl and forced her to comply, using obscene content as a form of coercion.Due to her age and disability, the victim was unable to fully comprehend the situation or seek timely help. The Chandannagar police is further investigating the matter.

The number of sexual assault cases have been on the rise in Pune. A 17-year-old girl last month was allegedly sexually assaulted and three women robbed of gold ornaments by two unidentified persons in Daund. The incident took place around 4:15 a.m. near Bhigwan on the highway when the car the victims were travelling in halted after the driver wanted to answer nature's call. There were several persons in the car. After the driver stepped out, two unidentified men approached the vehicle and threatened the occupants with sharp weapons. The duo robbed three women of gold ornaments. One of the accused allegedly sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl travelling in the car.