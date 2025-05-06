Pune Crime: Man Arrested After Found Carrying Deceased Wife on Motorcycle

A shocking incident has come to light in Pune, within the jurisdiction of the Nanded City Police Station, where a man was apprehended in the dead of night while riding a two-wheeler with his wife's dead body. The chilling discovery, made around 1:30 AM, has sent shockwaves through the area.

According to police reports, the arrested individual has been identified as Rakesh Ramnayak Nisar. He confessed to strangling his wife, Babita Rakesh Nisar, to death. Investigations reveal that the murder occurred late Monday night due to a personal dispute, allegedly fueled by anger. Following the crime, Rakesh attempted to dispose of his wife's body.

Rakesh was caught in the act while riding his scooter from Bhumkar Pul towards the Swaminarayan Temple, carrying Babita's corpse. Alert patrol teams from Ambegaon and Bharati Vidyapeeth police stations became suspicious and intercepted him. During questioning, the horrifying truth was revealed, leading to Rakesh's immediate arrest. A murder case has been registered against the accused and investigation is currently underway.