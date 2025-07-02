Pune Crime: Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon Near Shivajinagar Railway Station, Critical at Sassoon Hospital

Pune, Maharashtra (July 2, 2025): A young man was seriously injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon in Pune’s Shivajinagar area. The incident occurred near a public toilet at Plot No. 11 close to the Shivajinagar railway station and is believed to be the result of an old dispute.

According to police, Gaurav Ganesh Telange allegedly attacked Abhishek Ganesh Swami with a sharp weapon. In the assault, Swami sustained serious injuries to his head. He was rushed to Sassoon Hospital in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment.

Read Also | Pune Water Cut: No Water Supply in Several Areas on July 3 Due to Urgent Repairs – Details Inside

Upon receiving the alert, Shivajinagar Police reached the spot and conducted a panchanama. The police have launched a search for the accused, who fled after the attack.

Preliminary investigation shows that an old fight between the two men could be the reason for the attack. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the movement of the accused. A case is being registered, and police said the accused will be arrested soon.

The incident caused tension in the locality for some time. Shivajinagar Police are conducting further investigation.