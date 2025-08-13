Pune Crime: Man Beaten to Death With Hockey Stick For Saying ‘I Love You’ to Girl; Accused Arrested

Pune police has arrested two youth for murdering a 35-year-old man in Chandan nagar's Ambedkar colony for saying their cousin I love you. As per the report accused beat him up with the help of hockey stick so hard that victim died. This shocking incident took place on 12th August night. The name of the murdered person is Sainath alias Khalibali Dattatray Janrao (aged 35, resident of Ambedkar Colony, Chandannagar). The police have arrested Sonya alias Aditya Santosh Walhekar (aged 21) and Samarth alias Pappu Karan Sharma (aged 22) in this case.

After the police received information about a body lying abandoned in the Chandannagar area, a team under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Seema Dhakne rushed to the spot. When the body was sent to Sassoon Hospital for postmortem, the medical report revealed that the cause of death was assault. Following which murder case has been registered in the Chandannagar police and started an investigation

During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased Sainath had verbally molested cousin of the accused Aditya Walhekar. Not only this, he had said ‘I love you’. Taking this as an insult, Aditya, with the help of his friend Samarth Sharma, kicked Sainath and beat him up with a hockey stick. The accused left the seriously injured Sainath there and left. However, Sainath died on the spot due to injury. Interestingly, it was the accused Aditya Walhekar who had called the police control room and informed that “a man has fallen”. However, during the investigation, the police found him as the mastermind of the murder and arrested him along with his friend.

Chandannagar police station has registered case under Section 103(1)3(5) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.