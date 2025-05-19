Pune Crime: Man Caught Impersonating IAF Officer to Woo Women on Social Media, Arrested

A case of fraud has been came to light where a man from Pune has been arrested in Pune for impersonating to be an Indian Air force. Gaurav Kumar, a Class 12 graduate originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, resided in Thite Vasti, Pune, and worked as a receptionist at Stay Bird Hotel in Kharadi. The arrest was made on Sunday evening following a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and Kharadi Police.

Following a tip, a joint Military Intelligence and Kharadi Police team apprehended a man around 8:40 PM on Sunday. He was found in possession of items resembling Indian Air Force property, including T-shirts, combat trousers, boots, badges, and a tracksuit top similar to IAF uniforms. Police stated the man, identified as Kumar, used Instagram to share photos of himself in a fake Air Force uniform, which investigators believe he used to cultivate false relationships with multiple women by falsely claiming to be an officer to gain their trust, according to a Punekar News report.

Kharadi Police are investigating how many people were misled by the suspect's social media posts featuring him in uniform, creating a false impression of military service, according to Senior Inspector Sanjay Chavan. A case has been registered under BNS Section 168 for impersonating a soldier, based on a complaint filed by Head Constable Ramdas Palwe. Police are also investigating potential national security threats or attempts to access restricted areas using the fake identity, though no such links have been confirmed. Further inquiries are ongoing to determine if the suspect committed financial fraud or other offences.