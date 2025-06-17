Pune Crime: Man Kills Friend Over Alleged Abusive Remark About His Wife, Arrested

Pune, Maharashtra (June 17, 2025): A man killed his friend in a brutal attack after the victim allegedly used abusive language about his wife. The incident took place in the Sinhagad Road area of Pune. According to the reports, the accused attacked his friend using a bucket and a knife inside his house. Police have arrested one person in connection with the case.

The accused has been identified as Anil Ashok Jadhav, aged around 35. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim had used offensive and inappropriate words about Anil Jadhav’s wife. Enraged by this, Jadhav attacked his friend with a bucket kept in the house and later stabbed him multiple times with a knife, killing him on the spot.

The incident created panic in the area. Locals informed the police, and a team from Sinhagad Road Police Station reached the spot immediately. Police have taken the accused into custody and further investigation is underway.