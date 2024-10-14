Pune Crime: Man Kills Friend Over Financial Dispute, Dumps Body in Cardboard Box in Hadapsar

The Hadapsar police had recovered a body if an unidentified youth from a cardboard box near a canal in Hadapsar two days back. Further probe into the case revealed that the murder was a result of a financial dispute between the deceased identified as Imran Yamin Patel (age 24, resident of Undri Chowk, Kondhwa).

The Police have arrested the accused Mohammed Nijamudin (age 30, resident of Undri Chowk, Kondhwa) from Pune. On October 11 a rag-picker opened a cardboard box lying near a canal in Hadapsar and was shocked to recover a body in the box.

The locals immediately informed the police and senior police officials rushed to the spot. The police sent the body for autopsy and further probe revealed the deceased to be Imran Yamin Patel who worked at a water filter plant in Pune.

The Hadapsar police filed an FIR following a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased. The police apprehended the accused Mohammed Nijamuddin for allegedly killing Imran. Further investigation revealed that the accused and the deceased are friends and work as mechanics at a water filter plan.

While interrogating the accused it was revealed that the deceased Imran had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from the accused Mohammed and failed to return the amount which led to a heated argument between the two. According to the police Mohammed in a fit of rage banged Imran’s head on a wall and later strangled him to death.

Later the accused packed Imran’s body in a cardboard box and dumped the box near a canal in Hadapsar. The police have arrested the accused and a further probe is underway.